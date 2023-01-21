Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer secretly 'dating'?

Former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who rose to prominence with their on-screen sizzling chemistry in hit US sitcom ‘Friends’, have always been in news about dating in real life sine the pair admitted to having "major" crushes on each other.

Schwimmer, during the HBO Max Friends reunion in 2021, admitted that he “had a major crush on Jen” while playing in the show’s debut season. Aniston also opened up about having feelings for her on-screen love-interest at the same time, revealing: "We never crossed that boundary, We respected that."

Friends wrapped up in 2004, but it left a mark on its fans for good as they never get sick of thinking and speculating about the show's love birds Ross and Rachel (played by Aniston and Schwimmer).

Some fans still believe that the two are secretly dating in real life, triggering very interesting debate on social media about their reunion and rekindling of romance.

An Instagram user, called 80slolita, has once again taken fans to the memories with they always want to live, by sharing the pair's old statements with a new touch as she wrote: "Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating in real life."

The user also posted Aniston and Schwimmer's old statements: "The first season I had a major crush on Jen, And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other. but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary." - David

"We were in relationships, it was always never the right time, and it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel. And I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did." - Jennifer

Aniston and Schwimmer both left the fans in awe with their admission that they had special feelings for each other when they sat down with James Corden along with cast members Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc during the Friends reunion.



According to some, it currently seems unlikely that it will ever happen even though the actors are still being questioned about their reunion. Aniston previously set the record straight as she described the rumors of her affair with the actor as “bizarre” in an interview, saying: "I could not believe that actually. Like, really? That’s my brother."