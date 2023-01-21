 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Reese Witherspoon calls Apple TV’s new series Truth Be Told ‘thrilling': Photos

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Reese Witherspoon has recently given a peek into star-studded night from the season three premiere of Apple TV’s Truth Be Told in West Hollywood, California.

On Friday, the Legally Blonde star took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos of her and the cast, posing for the camera on the purple carpet.

In the photo, Reese, who also serves as executive producer through her production company Hello Sunshine, could be seen donning pinstripe blazer dress and a black undershirt. She complemented her look with sheer stockings and pointy-toe ankle strap heels.

“What an amazing night at the @TruthBeTold premiere... the best true crime show out there!” wrote the Sweet Home Alabama actress in the caption.

Gushing over Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union, The Wild star continued, “It was wonderful to celebrate the riveting performances of @OctaviaSpencer and @GabUnion.”

While discussing about the show, Reese stated, “This season will keep you on the edge of your seat as these two incredible women discover the mystery of several young women who have gone missing.”

“It's a thrilling true crime show tackling some very topical issues,” she remarked.

Reese also urged her fans and followers to watch this series as she added, “A must-watch! Streaming now on @AppleTvPlus,”

In the comment section, Octavia thanked Reese for her kind words.

One user commented, “I love Truth be told! I recommend it to everyone!”

“I just started watching this and love it! Made it through the first season in 2 nights!” said another.

