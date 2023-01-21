 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder
Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder

Julie Bowen has recently reflected on her eating disorder as a “coping mechanism” in her teens.

The former Modern Family star appeared on The Tamron Hall Show in which she explained how she’d always get anxious about “making mistakes” and wanted to be perfect in every way, and that’s why she began starving and not eating food to “save time”.

“You know, it's funny because I have three sons, and they're all so different. But I see one of them is very similar to me, and I see him always trying to colour inside the lines and get the A+,” said Julie.

The actress continued, “And I think (as a teen) I interpreted being messy or making mistakes or like fat coming out of the top of your jeans as a symbol that you couldn't contain yourself. That you were too much, and that to be good meant staying inside the lines — literally and figuratively. Keeping it tight.”

She remarked, “And that's my attitude: tight. And by the way, that is not fun.It's not a fun way to live.”

Recalling her days of puberty, Julie mentioned that did not “like that feeling of change” however, she noted that when she “was really starving”, she would never “think about things as much”.

“We didn't talk about anything, and it just sort of felt like... dirty. And I realised, when you're really starving, you don't have any feelings. It's kind of amazing. The body goes, ‘We don't have time for that’,” stated the 52-year-old.

“So, I think it was a coping mechanism,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby

Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby
Anna Kendrick gets candid about Twilight costars becoming ‘most famous people’

Anna Kendrick gets candid about Twilight costars becoming ‘most famous people’
Jennifer Coolidge discusses her love life and alienation in Hollywood

Jennifer Coolidge discusses her love life and alienation in Hollywood
Mel B finds Special Forces show ‘empowering after 10-year abusive marriage

Mel B finds Special Forces show ‘empowering after 10-year abusive marriage
Gabrielle Union responds to the criticism over infidelity remarks

Gabrielle Union responds to the criticism over infidelity remarks
Reese Witherspoon calls Apple TV’s new series Truth Be Told ‘thrilling': Photos

Reese Witherspoon calls Apple TV’s new series Truth Be Told ‘thrilling': Photos
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident
Prince Harry's 'second book' will coincide with King Charles'coronation?

Prince Harry's 'second book' will coincide with King Charles'coronation?

Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan take an iconic picture ahead of Beyonce's Dubai show with many other celebrities

Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan take an iconic picture ahead of Beyonce's Dubai show with many other celebrities
Jeremy Renner expresses gratitude in a new health update post: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'

Jeremy Renner expresses gratitude in a new health update post: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'

Victoria Beckham slammed for claiming being makeup free in beauty routine video: 'No make-up but 27 filters'

Victoria Beckham slammed for claiming being makeup free in beauty routine video: 'No make-up but 27 filters'
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana snapped shooting for upcoming thriller series 'Lioness' in Spain

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana snapped shooting for upcoming thriller series 'Lioness' in Spain