 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Defense team will pounce’ on Alec Baldwin for using live bullets: Report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

‘Defense team will pounce’ on Alec Baldwin for using live bullets: Report
‘Defense team will pounce’ on Alec Baldwin for using live bullets: Report

Alec Baldwin has just been warned the defense team will ‘most definitely pounce’ if he takes the manslaughter charge to court.

These admissions have been brought to light by Los Angeles personal injury attorney, Miguel Custodio.

Custodio’s made he’s claims while speaking to Fox News Digital.

Custodio started by saying, “I think there will be a battle of experts at trial.”

“You are going to hear a lot about what the standard is for an actor to check whether a gun is loaded or not, and that may poke holes in the prosecution's argument.”

Even District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies admitted, “Even so, there’s still a lot of evidence that needs to be divulged.”

“Whether these charges stick or not, I think New Mexico has made a very important point that if you want to film in the state, you cannot cut corners on safety.”

“In the meantime, for Baldwin, I think he’s going to make it seem like it's business as usual, that this was a tragic accident, and that he bears no responsibility or blame.”

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic new bob, ‘Oops’

Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic new bob, ‘Oops’

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart enjoy date night in NYC: See Photo

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart enjoy date night in NYC: See Photo
Beyoncé is back to headlining shows after four-years with grand Dubai concert

Beyoncé is back to headlining shows after four-years with grand Dubai concert
Robert Pattinson on ‘the woes’ of male actors in Hollywood

Robert Pattinson on ‘the woes’ of male actors in Hollywood
King Charles coronation: full details of events

King Charles coronation: full details of events

Will Prince Harry prefer TV role over King Charles coronation?

Will Prince Harry prefer TV role over King Charles coronation?

King Charles Coronation Weekend plans announced

King Charles Coronation Weekend plans announced

Kylie Jenner officially announces name of son, drops FIRST picture

Kylie Jenner officially announces name of son, drops FIRST picture
Johnny Depp starts following Brooke Shields who says she was raped as a young actress

Johnny Depp starts following Brooke Shields who says she was raped as a young actress

CBS show 'NCIS: Los Angeles' set to finish with season 14

CBS show 'NCIS: Los Angeles' set to finish with season 14
Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder

Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder
Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby

Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby