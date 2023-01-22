BTS’ J-Hope meets Spanish star Rosalia during Paris Fashion Week

 
BTS member J-Hope hung out with Spanish singer Rosalia during Paris Fashion Week.

The meeting happened at the Louis Vuitton fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Cour Carrée of the Louvre Palace.

Rosalia’s manager has shared the pictures of two stars on his Instagram stories and wrote that “Does anyone see my adoring face? I’m absolutely messed up. I still haven’t processed it.”

The 28-year-old singer attended Paris fashion week on January 20 as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

J-Hope and Rosalia's meeting increases the possibility of a musical collaboration between two stars.

In 2019, the BTS star already experienced the work with Spanish artist Becky G, Music Mundial reports.

