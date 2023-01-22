Taylor Kinney stepping away from Chicago Fire

Taylor Kinney is reported to be stepping away from the hit NBC show Chicago Fire as he will be taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter, as reported by Fox News.

A source close to the production shared that Kinney is taking "a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter." The cast and the crew of the show were informed of his departure on Friday.

The 41-year-old actor has starred on the show for over ten years. The series is currently airing its 11th season and the makers may need to recount Taylor's absence.

Kinney recalled his first audition for Chicago Fire in an interview last week, "I remember never having any anxiety. I was excited about it, and then you kind of leave it up to the powers that be. It went well, and 10 years later I’m still here bugging you through your televisions while you fold laundry."

Taylor Kinney first starred as Chicago firefighter Lieutenant Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire in 2012.