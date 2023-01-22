 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
Cheryl shot down claims that fans were left 'queuing in the cold due to a late start' of her West End debut

Cheryl struck by the claim that fans were left "queuing in the cold due to a late start" of her West End debut performance of Ghost Story: 2:22.

On Friday, January 20, Cheryl kicked off her three-month-long acting spell at London's Lyric Theatre, as the leading female role of Jenny, following on the role from stars such as Lily Allen and Laura Whitmore.

As part of her look, Cheryl donned a burgundy dress with a white floral print, high neck and long sleeve. Her chestnut tresses were bundled into an up do', with two sections left falling to frame her face.

As per Daily Mail, Cheryl struck back at the reports that claimed that the show got off to a late start due to rehearsals running over time, leaving ticket-holders to queue outside in the cold as they waited.

The Sun reported that guests waited over 15 minutes for the late start. However, a representative for Cheryl told Daily Mail on Saturday, "The show started at 7.44pm and everyone was in their seat at this time."

The representative further added that "It was slightly delayed as it's the first preview and it was completely sold out, so there was a lot of people to get into the theatre. Rehearsals did not overrun at all."

Some images from Cheryl's performance:

