Monday Jan 23 2023
PCB appoints former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed as chief selector

Monday Jan 23, 2023

ٖٖٖٖFormer Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — PCB/File
ٖٖٖٖFormer Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Monday announced the appointment of former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed as the national men's team chief selector. 

Rasheed, who represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and 12 ODIs, was a member of the Shahid Afridi-led interim selection committee appointed only for the home New Zealand ODI series.

In a news conference in Lahore on Monday, PCB's de-facto chief said: "Following speculations, I finally confirm the appointment of Haroon Rasheed as the new chief selector."

"Haroon will get time to make his team and work for the betterment of Pakistan," the top official of the board said.

The PCB reportedly wanted Afridi to continue as the chief selector, however, the former all-rounder reportedly refused a permanent role citing personal commitments.

While looking forward, Sethi thinks Rasheed is the right man for the job. "I have worked with him. He is a competent individual, and I have given him a free hand to make his team and take decisions," the management committee's chairman further said.

Rasheed previously served as the national men's team chief selector from 2015 to 2016 and manager of the national team from 2003 to 2005.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details

