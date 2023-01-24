 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry was asked to write ‘final letter’ to late Princess Diana in school

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he was asked to write a letter to his deceased mother.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls how all the students at his hostel were required to pen something for their parents.

He shares: “Every boy was required to sit down and compose a missive to his parents. At the best of times this was drudgery. I could barely remember when Pa and Mummy weren’t divorced, so writing to them without touching on their mutual grievances, their messy breakup, required the finesse of a career diplomat. Dear Pa, How’s Mummy? Hm. No. Dear Mummy, Pa says you haven’t… No. But after Mummy disappeared, letter-writing day became impossible.”

The father-of-two then reveals that his matrons had asked him to pen a missive to Princess Diana, thinking about the final things he would like to say to her.

Harry adds: “I probably dashed off something pro forma, saying I missed her, school was fine, so on and so forth. I probably folded it once and handed it to the matron. I remember, immediately thereafter, regretting that I hadn’t taken the writing more seriously. I wished I’d dug deep, told my mother all the things weighing on my heart, especially my regret over the last time we’d spoken on the phone.

“She’d called early in the evening, the night of the crash, but I was running around with Willy and my cousins and didn’t want to stop playing. So I’d been short with her. Impatient to get back to my games, I’d rushed Mummy off the phone. I wished I’d apologized for it. I wished I’d searched for the words to describe how much I loved her,” the Duke sighed.

