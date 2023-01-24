Prince Harry accused of betraying royal family

Prince Harry has been slammed for his alleged publicity stunts and throwing the royals 'to the lions' and 'canceling his own family'.



Some royal experts and fans believe that the Duke has betrayed his own family and allegedly being used by others to harm the monarchy by creating problems for King Charles III.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton has spoken to royal biographer Angela Levin and American journalist Ernest Owens about the prospect of Harry's arrival at King Charles' coronation this year in may.



Speaking on GB News, Levin has also labelled the Duke as "malicious" and "appalling", arguing that despite claims that he wanted reconciliation with the firm following the fallout of last month's Netflix series and his recent memoir Spare, this would prove difficult.

"He has said he'll agree to come in a very patronising way but it's as if he's doing all the organising and he says that he wants to talk first to go through everything," said Levin.

"He wants an apology, especially for Meghan. Now you can bet your socks that he's not just going to accept one apology. He's going to want about 3,000 for things they've done wrong," she continued.

"We've seen that from his book and it will go on and on and on. And you can't let somebody whose been so malicious win, you just can't. It's nothing to do with family, he's thrown his family to the lions. He's been absolutely appalling."

Wootton asked Ernest Owens why he thought that Meghan and Harry should attend the coronation and be allowed on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Owens responded as saying: "Because they're family and I think cancelling family members will only further the divide and actually prove the point. So my book is called the case for cancel culture. So you all supporting Harry being cancelled, the Sussexes being cancelled out of Great Britain. I am surprised."

He urged advised Harry to return to the UK as a private citizen, saying: "You know what, Ernest, he can come back as a private citizen. He cancelled himself."