 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child this summer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said Buckingham Palace.

The King Charles III's niece, 32, has also shared a picture of her son August kissing her pregnancy bump. The royal baby will be 13th in line to the British throne and will be a plain Miss or Master.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Eugenie tied the knot to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in February 2021.

Her mother responded to an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy with the words "Granny heaven" and a heart emoji.

More From Entertainment:

Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s

Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s
Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside

Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside
Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set

Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set
Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change

Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change
Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’

Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’
Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'

Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'
Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere

Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere
Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars

Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars
'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations

'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations
Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay

Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay
King Charles, Prince Andrew's 'fractured relationship' unrepairable?

King Charles, Prince Andrew's 'fractured relationship' unrepairable?
2023 Oscar nominations announced

2023 Oscar nominations announced