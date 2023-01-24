Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child this summer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said Buckingham Palace.



The King Charles III's niece, 32, has also shared a picture of her son August kissing her pregnancy bump. The royal baby will be 13th in line to the British throne and will be a plain Miss or Master.



"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Eugenie tied the knot to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in February 2021.



Her mother responded to an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy with the words "Granny heaven" and a heart emoji.