 
world
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
AFP

Cow dung protects from radiation, Indian court claims

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Uddhav Bhatia, a frontline worker, touches a cow after applying cow dung on his body. The coronavirus pandemic has wrought devastation on India, with 22.66 million cases and 246,116 deaths reported so far.— Reuters
Uddhav Bhatia, a frontline worker, touches a cow after applying cow dung on his body. The coronavirus pandemic has wrought devastation on India, with 22.66 million cases and 246,116 deaths reported so far.— Reuters

AHMEDABAD: Houses made of cow dung are protected from atomic radiation such as nuclear blast fallout, an Indian court has claimed.

Cows are venerated as sacred creatures in much of India and authorities have cracked down hard on cattle slaughter in recent years in concert with Hindu nationalist groups.

The court in western Gujarat was ruling on the case of a Muslim man accused of smuggling a herd to kill them, which has been illegal under state laws.

Presiding judge Samir Vinodchandra Vyas said the 22-year-old's actions were "very disappointing" and sentenced him to life in prison after concluding that cow slaughter was the source of countless global problems.

A woman carries cow dung to be used as fuel.— AFP/file
A woman carries cow dung to be used as fuel.— AFP/file

"Every problem in the world will be solved on the day not a single drop of cow´s blood falls on the ground," said a copy of his ruling, made in late November but only published late last week.

"It has been proved by science that even atomic radiation cannot affect houses made out of cow dung. Drinking cow urine can cure many incurable diseases."

Hindu nationalist groups in India are vocal advocates of cow protection, campaigning against cattle slaughter with government support, and occasionally with deadly consequences.

"Cow vigilantes" have in recent years run Muslim-owned abattoirs out of business and lynched people accused of involvement in cattle slaughter.

But bovine-centric religious policies have led to unintended consequences, with stray cows no longer able to give milk or help plough fields now a common sight in villages and even on busy roads in big cities.

More From World:

California massacres heighten immigrants' fears of US gun violence

California massacres heighten immigrants' fears of US gun violence
Classified documents found at former US vice president Pence's home

Classified documents found at former US vice president Pence's home
US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas

US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas
'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next month to restart talks

UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next month to restart talks
Sanctions on Iran: four decades of Western pressure

Sanctions on Iran: four decades of Western pressure
Moscow has enough weapons, says former Russian president

Moscow has enough weapons, says former Russian president

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Israeli PM Netanyahu

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Israeli PM Netanyahu
UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks $1.6bn

UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks $1.6bn
Bride calls off wedding after groom fails to count notes

Bride calls off wedding after groom fails to count notes
Andrew Tate sends email to fans first time since arrest over multiple crimes

Andrew Tate sends email to fans first time since arrest over multiple crimes