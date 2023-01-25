 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
'80 For Brady' ladies express their love for Tom Brady

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

80 For Brady leading ladies Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field talked about their costar in the sports movie Tom Brady in a recent interview and expressed their love for him, as reported by Fox News.

The ladies shared that Tom's skill level is remarkable to the point that it makes their jaws drop. Other than that, the NFL star is gorgeous, kind, and sweet.

Fonda said, "He’s at the top of his game and the best in his field, and beyond that, he’s gorgeous, kind and sweet."

Sally Field said about Tom, "Your jaw drops at the skill level."

Moreno expressed her fondness for Brady, "Oh, he’s remarkable in his work, just remarkable."

Tomlin had motherly love for Tom, "He’s like a great big, beautiful, perfect 20-year-old that you’d want to be your son."

80 For Brady premiered at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. The film stars Tom Brady, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field in the lead roles.

