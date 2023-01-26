 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

DRAP suggests using Chinese currency to import medical raw materials

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Illustration shows various medicine pills in their original packing. — Reuters/ file
Illustration shows various medicine pills in their original packing. — Reuters/ file
  • Pharmaceuticals facing difficulties in raw material import: reports.
  • 55% of medicines' raw material comes from China: DRAP chief.
  • Imports from China can be increased to 70 to 80%, says Asim Rauf.

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) Drug Availability Committee has suggesting importing medical raw materials and equipment from China in its currency, RMB (Yuan), to ensure the availability of essential medicines amid a dollar liquidity crunch.

DRAP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asim Rauf told leaders of the local pharmaceutical industry at a meeting in Karachi today, “as the LCs issue is hampering the import of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) from China and India, the Drug Availability Committee of DRAP has come up with a solution to import the medicines' raw material from China in its local currency RMB (Yuan) to ensure availability of essential medicines in the country.”

The News reported that pharmaceutical companies are facing difficulties in importing raw materials and finished biological products, cancer therapies, hormones, and other therapeutic products due to the dollar liquidity crunch as local banks refuse to open Letters of Credit (LCs) for the imports from China, India and some other countries.

DRAP chief said that they were working on resolving LCs issue for the local pharmaceutical industry on the PM Office's directive, and proposed to the State Bank of Pakistan and the finance ministry to look into the possibility of importing pharmaceutical ingredients using Chinese currency, adding that around 55% of the medicines' raw material already comes from China. “The pharmaceutical products’ imports from China can further be increased and taken up to 70 to 80%, he added.

Rauf added that as they were facing a shortage of dollars, they could trade in the Chinese currency to ensure the availability of essential medicines, medical devices and other therapeutic goods. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan unearths India’s plans of false flag operation in IIOJK

Pakistan unearths India’s plans of false flag operation in IIOJK
Asif Zardari, PM Shehbaz 'agree' on taking tough decisions to revive economy

Asif Zardari, PM Shehbaz 'agree' on taking tough decisions to revive economy
Pakistan, Russia call for ‘practical engagement’ with Afghan interim govt

Pakistan, Russia call for ‘practical engagement’ with Afghan interim govt
Islamabad court approves Fawad Chaudhry's two-day physical remand

Islamabad court approves Fawad Chaudhry's two-day physical remand

'Not politically motivated': Govt distances itself from Fawad Chaudhry's arrest

'Not politically motivated': Govt distances itself from Fawad Chaudhry's arrest
Imran Khan fires fresh salvo at govt, institutions

Imran Khan fires fresh salvo at govt, institutions
Imran Khan to implement 'radical plan' if returns to power

Imran Khan to implement 'radical plan' if returns to power
WATCH: Farrukh Habib tries to stop police convoy transporting Fawad Chaudhry

WATCH: Farrukh Habib tries to stop police convoy transporting Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan denounces 'despicable' act of Quran's desecration in Netherlands

Pakistan denounces 'despicable' act of Quran's desecration in Netherlands
Case registered against PTI's ex-MPA, 11 others for blocking GT Road

Case registered against PTI's ex-MPA, 11 others for blocking GT Road
Registration of Lahore's elite school suspended after bullying incident

Registration of Lahore's elite school suspended after bullying incident
Mohsin Naqvi's appointment to make polls controversial: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohsin Naqvi's appointment to make polls controversial: Shah Mahmood Qureshi