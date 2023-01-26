 
amazing
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest watch is covered with 388 gemstones

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo holding his Al Nassr shirt (l), Jacob & Co. Caviar Flying Tourbillon “Tsavorites.— Reuters, Jacob & Co.
Cristiano Ronaldo holding his Al Nassr shirt (l), Jacob & Co. Caviar Flying Tourbillon “Tsavorites".— Reuters, Jacob & Co.

We wouldn't be surprised if some watch collectors were envious of Cristiano Ronaldo's latest watch.

The one-of-a-kind Caviar Flying Tourbillon "Tsavorites" is the newest eye-catching perk from the football legend's relationship with Jacob & Co. The gleaming bespoke timepiece's name comes from the nearly all-green jewels that adorn it.

The striking colour of the watch was chosen as a tribute to Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo relocated earlier this month after joining the football team Al Nassr. Tsavorites are less expensive than their cousins but 200 times rarer, thus the watchmaker chose them rather than using emeralds to get its verdant tint.

The watch's 47 mm 18k white gold case, bezel, face, and crown are all set with 388 premium, baguette-cut tsavorites. While this might seem a little excessive, it gives the watch a stunning, all-green appearance that is difficult to forget. The strap is the only component of the watch that isn't coated in stones, yet even that is crafted from green alligator leather.

The calibre JCAA43 movement, which powers the watch, has bridges made specifically to suit the gem setting. At six o'clock, the hand-wound calibre powers the flying tourbillon for hours, minutes, and seconds. It contains 42 hours of power reserve and 216 components.

But you're out of luck if you want something green to adorn your wrist. The Caviar Flying Tourbillon "Tsavorite," which Hypebeast estimates is worth $780,000, is only for football's all-time leading goal scorer.

Luckily for Ronaldo's supporters, Jacob & Co. is offering a variety of watches with Ronaldo-themed designs. 

The rose gold Flight of CR7 and the stainless-steel Heart of CR7 are two watches that the business unveiled around the end of last year. Each watch comes in two variations, one with diamonds and the other without; each is only available in 99 pieces and ranges in price from $34,988 to $181,331.

More From Amazing:

With 2-0 victory, Australia tighten grip on women's T20I series against Pakistan

With 2-0 victory, Australia tighten grip on women's T20I series against Pakistan
ICC Awards: Babar Azam declared cricketer of the year for 2022

ICC Awards: Babar Azam declared cricketer of the year for 2022
Is the Earth’s inner core spinning in reverse?

Is the Earth’s inner core spinning in reverse?
Babar Azam named ICC's ODI Player of the Year for second time in a row

Babar Azam named ICC's ODI Player of the Year for second time in a row
PSL Replacement Draft 2023: Franchises finalise squads for 8th edition

PSL Replacement Draft 2023: Franchises finalise squads for 8th edition
Wahab Riaz spills the beans about favouritism in Ramiz Raja's tenure

Wahab Riaz spills the beans about favouritism in Ramiz Raja's tenure
England's Adil Rashid, Harry Brook to miss PSL 2023

England's Adil Rashid, Harry Brook to miss PSL 2023
New US rape lawsuit filed against boxer Mike Tyson

New US rape lawsuit filed against boxer Mike Tyson
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'ultimatum' to his longtime agent before their split

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'ultimatum' to his longtime agent before their split
Pakistan crash out of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup

Pakistan crash out of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup
Proud to be compared with great footballers: Maria Khan

Proud to be compared with great footballers: Maria Khan
'Machine' Djokovic sparks injury debate after Melbourne masterclass

'Machine' Djokovic sparks injury debate after Melbourne masterclass