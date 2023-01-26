Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest watch is covered with 388 gemstones

Cristiano Ronaldo holding his Al Nassr shirt (l), Jacob & Co. Caviar Flying Tourbillon “Tsavorites".— Reuters, Jacob & Co.

We wouldn't be surprised if some watch collectors were envious of Cristiano Ronaldo's latest watch.

The one-of-a-kind Caviar Flying Tourbillon "Tsavorites" is the newest eye-catching perk from the football legend's relationship with Jacob & Co. The gleaming bespoke timepiece's name comes from the nearly all-green jewels that adorn it.

The striking colour of the watch was chosen as a tribute to Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo relocated earlier this month after joining the football team Al Nassr. Tsavorites are less expensive than their cousins but 200 times rarer, thus the watchmaker chose them rather than using emeralds to get its verdant tint.

The watch's 47 mm 18k white gold case, bezel, face, and crown are all set with 388 premium, baguette-cut tsavorites. While this might seem a little excessive, it gives the watch a stunning, all-green appearance that is difficult to forget. The strap is the only component of the watch that isn't coated in stones, yet even that is crafted from green alligator leather.

The calibre JCAA43 movement, which powers the watch, has bridges made specifically to suit the gem setting. At six o'clock, the hand-wound calibre powers the flying tourbillon for hours, minutes, and seconds. It contains 42 hours of power reserve and 216 components.

But you're out of luck if you want something green to adorn your wrist. The Caviar Flying Tourbillon "Tsavorite," which Hypebeast estimates is worth $780,000, is only for football's all-time leading goal scorer.

Luckily for Ronaldo's supporters, Jacob & Co. is offering a variety of watches with Ronaldo-themed designs.

The rose gold Flight of CR7 and the stainless-steel Heart of CR7 are two watches that the business unveiled around the end of last year. Each watch comes in two variations, one with diamonds and the other without; each is only available in 99 pieces and ranges in price from $34,988 to $181,331.