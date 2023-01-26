Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes flees NYC amid scandal backlash: Report

Amy Robach reportedly left New York with T.J. Holmes amid getting too much heat from the press and dogged by the latter past affairs.

According to Page Six, Robach was spotted flying solo from New York. However, it appears that Holmes had jetted off with her, signalling the relationship between the two still intact despite Holmes having caught himself in a pool of alleged affairs.



Earlier, explosive details surfaced that T.J. Holmes's previous affairs blindsided Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach that he romanced a junior ABC intern.

"She had no idea the scope of T.J.'s alleged past office romances," the insider disclosed.

"She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval — outside of her own marriage."

"They are on leave, so they may as well spend the time wisely — and away from the spotlight," a source close to the couple explained.

"On the going out of NYC, a source confided to the outlet, "they want to lay low" and revealed, "few people know they're together."

“[The nonstop coverage of the scandal] is becoming exhausting. They underestimated that when something like this happens, other skeletons come out. And they're still married," the insider revealed.

It's unconfirmed where the scandalous pair reportedly headed on Tuesday. Still, insiders close to the situation disclosed that Robach frequents Turks & Caicos and is set to celebrate her 50th birthday on Feb. 6.

We hear that the birthday "was going to be a big deal for her" before their explosive affair took over.