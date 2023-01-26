 
PML-Q removes Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as president

Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Online/File
  • General council meeting made decisions after differences emerged in party ranks.    
  • Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has been named as PML-Q president.  
  • On Jan 16, Shujaat suspended basic membership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

After emergence of apparent differences within the party ranks, the Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid (PML-Q) general council on Thursday removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party chief.

The decision was made during a consultative meeting of the party held at the Pakistan Muslim League House situated at Davis Road in Lahore.

Brother of Shujaat, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, has been given the command of the PML-Q.

The meeting also removed Shujaat's close aide, Tariq Bashir Cheema, and selected Kamil Ali Agha as the central secretary-general of the party.     

PML-Q suspends Parvez Elahi's basic membership

On January 16, PML-Q then-president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic membership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi — for his statement about a possible merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A day earlier, Elahi hinted at the possibility of a merger between the PML-Q and its ally the PTI.

A show-cause notice served to Elahi mentioned that PML-Q president called an urgent meeting of the senior leaders, where it was noted that the provincial president — Elahi — did not have the authority to merge the party with PTI.

"Your [Elahi] party membership is suspended until the explanation," read the notice. A copy of which has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), it added.

The statement went on to say that PML-Q, as a political party, maintains its individual identity, vote bank, party discipline, and rules and regulations which Elahi violated through his statements.

"In relation to that, you [Elahi] are served a notice of seven days demanding an explanation within those days — either as an individual or by the lawyer — for such an unlawful and unconstitutional act."

"Otherwise, action would be taken against you under the party constitution's article 16 and article 50," the notice added.

The decision to issue a show-cause notice to Elahi was taken during a high-level party meeting with then secretary-general Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senior Vice president Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and senior leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain in attendance.

