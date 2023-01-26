Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation

Royal Correspondent for 'The Times' Valentine Low clapped back at Piers Morgan as they discussed whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be invited to King Charles III’s coronation.

The author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, Valentine low wrote in his book: “Those who once worked with [Meghan] … came to be so disillusioned that they began to suspect that even her most heartfelt pleas for help were part of a deliberate strategy that had one end in sight: her departure from the royal family.”

More recently, Valentine joined Piers on his famed show where he said: “I think Harry and Meghan will certainly be invited because for King Charles not to invite his son would really be seen as petty and vindictive.”

The broadcaster chimed in: “I wouldn’t invite one of my sons if he’d done that to the family.”

Valentine replied: “That’s why you’re not king, Piers.”