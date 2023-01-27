 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’
King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’

Britain’s royal family has begun countdown to King Charles coronation, taking place on May 6, 2023.

The Buckingham Palace took to official Twitter and Instagram handles, and reshared details of the coronation.

The palace began countdown with 100 days to go.

It said, “100 days to go until the Coronation!.”

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023.”

As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

The King and the Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

They are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland
Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship

Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship
Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job
Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Meghan Markle’s sister claims she keeps family away to ‘hide her lies’

Meghan Markle’s sister claims she keeps family away to ‘hide her lies’
Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
Eminem donates signed sneakers for charity auction

Eminem donates signed sneakers for charity auction
Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour