Netflix to have big releases in February 2023: Check out the list

Netflix is releasing eight big movies in the month of February 2023. See the list below:





1. True Spirit:

Coming to Netflix: This Netflix Original is releasing on February 3rd

A dauntless 16-year-old Australian teenager faces her greatest fears when she plans to become the youngest sailor to have travelled the world alone.





2. Your Place or Mine:

Coming to Netflix: This Netflix Original is releasing on February 10th

The movie is about two best friends, Debbie and Peter, who swap homes with each other and discover that have an epiphany about their desires in life.





3. Unlocked:

Coming to Netflix: This Netflix Original is releasing on February 17th

This thriller is about an ordinary office employee who loses her mobile phone and stumbles upon threats in daily life.





4. We Have a Ghost:

Coming to Netflix: This Netflix Original is releasing on February 24th

This horror comedy begins when Ernest makes friend, Kevin's family a social media sensation after she learns that his family home is haunted. However, the duo becomes target of CIA after they dig in Ernest's past





5. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy:

Coming to Netflix: This licensed movie is releasing on February 1st

The film series is set in the fictional world of Middle Earth and centers around the quest of hobbit Frodo Baggins and the Fellowship to destroy the ring and its maker, the Dark Lord Sauron.







6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile:

Coming to Netflix: This licensed movie is releasing on February 4th



The movie is set in New York City and centers around a crocodile, who is struggling to adjust to the bustling city, although he can't talk, he an sing.







7. La La Land (2016):

Coming to Netflix: This licensed movie is releasing on February 1st

The musical film is about the love story of Sebastian, a pianist, and Mia, an actress. The couple gets torn between love and their professions.





8. Operation Finale (2018):

Coming to Netflix: This licensed movie is releasing on February 20th

The movie is set in the post Second World War era, where a group of secret agents travel to Argentina to hunt ex-Nazi officer, Adolf Eichmann. The man, who masterminded the transportation logistics, that caused the Holocaust.



