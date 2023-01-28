Rihanna drops Super Bowl teaser donning latest sporty Savage X Fenty collection

Rihanna is gearing up for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance and the chart-topper singer has unveiled her fashion looks for the upcoming show.

The Oscar nominated singer, 34, shared a sneak peek of her new Savage X Fenty Game Day collection on Friday and fans are already drooling over new looks.

Rihanna posted a 12-second "pre-game" teaser of her getting ready for the Halftime Show – donning her latest Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection.



The clip features shots of the Lift Me Up singer from different angles in the same Savage X Fenty outfits, including a black and white football jersey with a large X emblazoned across the front.

Rihanna teased the release in preparation for her upcoming Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023.

The nine-time Grammy winner shared a short video with caption, “'pre gaming in @savagexfenty.”

Rihanna announced her Super Bowl performance in September with a simple photo of her hand holding a football on Instagram, captioned with no words — just a single period.