 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix unveils exciting new pictures from 'You' season 4, ‘any predictions’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Netflix unveils exciting new pictures from You season 4, ‘any predictions’
Netflix unveils exciting new pictures from 'You' season 4, ‘any predictions’ 

Netflix dropped exciting new images from the much-anticipated thriller series You season four and left fans excited.

The latest pictures from the fan-favorite show, starring Penn Badgley, offered fans a look into the lead character, Joe Goldberg’s new life in London.

The three new pictures see Joe hanging out with Adam (Lukas Gage), being intimate with Kate(Charlotte Ritchie), and going hunting with Roald(Ben Wiggins).

The final image shows Joe opening a car trunk while sporting a pair of grimy yellow gloves that make it appear as though he's about to move a body.

You season four, which is set to premiere on Netflix on February 9, revolve around Badgley’s latest take on adapting a very prim and proper lifestyle in London after leaving behind a horrorful past.

The latest feature will follow Joe’s transformation from Will Bettelheim to his new alias Professor Jonathan Moore.

You season four cast include  Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ritchie, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates.

You season four part 1 is set to premiere on Feb. 9, 2023, before wrapping up its thrilling murder mystery with part 2 a month later on March 9, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shuts down paparazzi asking about Kanye West’s battery incident

Kim Kardashian shuts down paparazzi asking about Kanye West’s battery incident

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes celebrates ABC exit amid scandal?

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes celebrates ABC exit amid scandal?
BLACKPINK meets Swiss star Roger Federer in Paris: Pic inside

BLACKPINK meets Swiss star Roger Federer in Paris: Pic inside
Kim Kardashian bad blood with Bianca Censori still active?

Kim Kardashian bad blood with Bianca Censori still active?

Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she’s ‘alive and well’

Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she’s ‘alive and well’
TXT's Soobin pens heartfelt note for BTS leader RM

TXT's Soobin pens heartfelt note for BTS leader RM
Prince Harry set off Palace alarm after night out drinking, says ex-soldier

Prince Harry set off Palace alarm after night out drinking, says ex-soldier
Netflix shares list of top 25 globally trending movies & series

Netflix shares list of top 25 globally trending movies & series
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes 4th highest-grossing film of all time

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes 4th highest-grossing film of all time
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to be written by real-life lawyers

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to be written by real-life lawyers
‘Wednesday’ star Gwendoline Christie hints at reprising Principal Weems in season 2

‘Wednesday’ star Gwendoline Christie hints at reprising Principal Weems in season 2