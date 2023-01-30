Fawad Chaudhry to be produced in court today after photogrammetry test

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) gestures as police officials escort him after a hearing at a court in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. —AFP

Fawad is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” ECP members.

Fawad to be presented in court after expiry of two-day remand.

PTI leader was taken to his Lahore residence on Sunday for the recovery of communications devices.

ISLAMABAD: Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry will be presented before a court at 11:30am after the expiry of his two-day physical ramand and photogrammetry test that was done at a forensic lab in Lahore.



At the outset of today’s hearing, Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel Babar Awan requested Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja to resume the hearing earlier.

At this, the judge directed the police to produce the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader at 11:30am after carrying out his medical examination.

Fawad — who is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk — was arrested from his Lahore residence on Wednesday after a case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station.

He was presented before the court on Friday after the expiry of his physical remand, however, the prosecution’s request for an extension was turned down by the judicial magistrate.

Later, the decision was overturned by the session court.

On Saturday, the judicial magistrate granted the police two-day remand and directed the authorities to produce him before the court after the expiry of the remand.

The police had sought further custody pleading that they were not given enough time to probe Fawad Chaudhry and carry out a photogrammetry test. The PTI leader was taken to his Lahore residence on Sunday for the recovery of communications devices.

Fawad files for medical examination

On Sunday, Fawad submitted a petition to the Kohsar Police Station’s magistrate for his medical examination.

In his petition, the PTI leader said that the federal police are not conducting his medical test which is a violation of constitutional rights.

It added that the police had mentally and physically tortured PTI leaders Senator Azam Khan Swati and Shahbaz Gill.

“The police might do the same as they did in the past and this is why they are not conducting my medical,” he added.

The former federal information minister urged the court to take immediate notice of the violation of orders.