Wednesday Jan 25 2023
PTI supporters rush to Imran Khan residence overnight amid arrest rumours

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

PTI supporters gathered outside Imran Khans residence in Lahores Zaman Park in early hours of Wednesday. Twitter
  • PTI announced govt would try to arrest Imran tonight. 
  • Conspiracy afoot to divide Pakistan as traitors are upto it, says Fawad.

As rumors of an impending arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, circulated in the early hours of Wednesday, party leaders and workers, in large numbers, descended upon his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park.

Meanwhile, the PTI announced on its official Twitter handle: "There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest Imran Khan tonight."

Raising slogans in support of Imran Khan, his fervent supporters voiced their anger and pledged their unwavering loyalty to their leader, even if it meant putting their own lives on the line.

Speaking with the press, PTI Senior Vice-President, Fawad Chaudhry, vehemently denounced the government's actions, calling it a nefarious plot to destabilize the country. He went on to call those involved in the supposed conspiracy as traitors.

"If the police have courage and audacity, they should come and arrest Imran Khan," Chaudhry said.

Another party leader, Hammad Azhar, claimed that the government was actively working to create an environment for Khan's arrest. Accordingly, the party has taken measures to ensure their leader's safety, he said.

In a bold warning, Azhar declared that no one holds the power to arrest Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, 'Zaman Park' trended atop social media, with users condemning the government's potential manoeuvre to arrest the PTI chief.

Party leader Asad Umar also called on workers to reach Zaman Park, saying he had already arrived at Imran's residence. 


