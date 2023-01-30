King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation?

Since the royal family announced King Charles III's coronation' plans last week, the experts and fans have begun to speculate about the guests-list and the invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Monday's one of the big new stories was the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could attend Britain's new monarch' coronation in May.

Despite Harry's explosive claims about his royal relatives in his book Spare, interviews to promo and in his and wife's Netflix series, the Duke still wants to reconcile with his family and it looks like he may get a chance to do that at his father's big day.



On the other hands, there are speculations that King Charles would send the couple conditional invitation to attend his Coronation alongside other family members. A source, close to the family, has claimed that the monarch has set terms and conditions for the Sussexes if they are really interested to be the part the celebrations.

There are also reports that Charles wants Archie and Lilibet and their parents, and want to sit down with them to respond to their claims.



“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult," an insider told the Main on Sunday.



Harry and Meghan's possible attendance at the King's Coronation became a hot topic at the start of Monday's Loose Women, with host Ruth remarking: "Watch this space. The thing is, if King Charles offers the invite, whether they accept it," as panellist Janet Street-Porter added: "And if they accept it, they must accept it graciously," with co-star Kelly Holmes, nodding in agreement and replying: "Absolutely."

After a general consensus on the panel that the couple should be at the King's events, Ruth had to reveal that viewers at home though the exact opposite, saying: "We asked you at home if you did think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be at the coronation and 64% of you said no."

There are also reports King Charles wants Harry and Meghan on the guest-list for the historic event and has reportedly asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal to allow the pair to attend.

