Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Naomi Campbell dropped photo of her daughter from their recent visit to a mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The 52-year-old supermodel shared a carousel of images on Instagram of her and her daughter on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

In the first couple of photos Campbell served modelesque pose before displaying sweet snaps of her and her daughter holding hands while standing outside of the landmark.

A sweet video clip was also added in the end featuring the mother-daughter duo walking and exploring the mosque together.

"Splendor of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque @sheikhzayedgrandmosque," she wrote in the caption alongside the post.


Since announcing the birth of her daughter in May 2021, Campbell has only shared a few images of her only child on social media.

Previously she shared her daughter's image a month ago when the pair kicked off the new year at a party hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani.

In the photos from the party, Campbell could be seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event.

Another photo in Campbell's gallery shows the mother-daughter pair sitting in front of the ocean and waving to the water, seemingly saying goodbye to 2022.

"Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year," Campbell wrote in the caption.

