 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

The Last of Us revives Linda Ronstadts Long Long Time up
'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'

HBO’s The Last of Us led Linda Ronstadt’s Long Long Time up spiralled on the streaming charts.

According to Variety, following the episode, the 1970s track experienced a staggering rise in streaming numbers, increasing by a margin of 4900%.

The song played on two occasions in the episode between the scene of survivors Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) and later in scenes with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

The executive producer and director Craig Mazin decided to include the song at the suggestion of his friend Seth Rudetsky.

Speaking with Variety, the director said, “I knew that song needed to hit certain things about longing and aching and endlessly unrequited love,” he said. “I could not find the right song for the life of me.

I was trying and trying, and then I texted my friend Seth Rudetsky, who is the host of Sirius XM on Broadway and a savant. I told him, ‘Here’s all the things I need,’ and two seconds later: ‘Linda Ronstadt, “Long, Long Time.”’ I was like, there it is. That’s it!”

Penned by Gary White and featured on Ronstadt’s Silk Purse album. The single remained for 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 25.

Moreover, Ronstadt also bagged a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Female Vocal Performance in 1971.

More From Entertainment:

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees
King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla

King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla
Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'
Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles

Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles
Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend

Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend
'GMA3' workers relieved with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exit?

'GMA3' workers relieved with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exit?
Austin Butler recalls memories with Lisa Marie Presley, 'We got so close so fast'

Austin Butler recalls memories with Lisa Marie Presley, 'We got so close so fast'
Cheryl seeks help from Simon Cowell as she's willing to adopt a child: Insider

Cheryl seeks help from Simon Cowell as she's willing to adopt a child: Insider

Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of toddler

Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of toddler

Jennifer Garner looks radiant as she steps out with boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner looks radiant as she steps out with boyfriend John Miller