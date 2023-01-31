 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Jessie James Decker has recently spoken up on finding a balance between her family and career.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Jessie, who is married to Eric Decker, said, “I'm normal just like anyone else, and I'm constantly striving to find balance myself. All I can do is my best.”

The Kittenish founder continued, “I try to put my kids and Eric first. Everything else just kind of falls under.”

Jessie also pointed out that the reason of her success has been her “amazing support system”.

“You can't do everything on your own, and I have an amazing team and amazing people around me that believe in me and helped me make this dream come true,” she noted.

While talking about her career achievements, the Dancing With the Stars alum stated, “I had a mom that made me feel like I can do anything in the whole world. On top of wanting to be a singer, I thought, ‘I want to have a fashion brand’, and I figured out a way to start one.”

“It is a lot of work, but I have an amazing team around me. I also had believers who helped bring my vision to life,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-three is set for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII by making unique and healthy game-day snacks.

“I love to host a lot of people, and I love to have parties, especially like the big game coming up,” she added.

