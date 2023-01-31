Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift

Kate Middleton appeared in high spirit during her latest outing in Leeds as she exchanged some sweet words with the shop keepers.

The Princess of Wales, during a tour of Kirkgate Market along with her husband Prince William, indulged into a sweet banter with a shopkeeper joking that Prince William was unlikely to buy her flowers for Valentine's Day.



The mother-of-three made the quip before launching her landmark project, Shaping Us, which aims to raise awareness of the first five years of a child's life.

The 41-year-old Princess stopped at florist Neil Ashcroft's business to admire his display of flowers a head of Valentine's Day. After presenting Kate with a bouquet of hyacinths, the stall holder said: "I suggested William will be buying her roses and the Princess of Wales responded as saying, I don't think he will do".

It is to mention here that Kate and William had to spend their first Valentine's Day as a married couple apart as William was deployed to the Falkland Islands for six weeks in his role as a RAF search and rescue pilot at that time. But he made sure to treat his sweetheart on the day by sending her a card.