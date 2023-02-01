 
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Amy Robach family 'move on' from anchor's affair mess?

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

ABC former employee Amy Robach's former family is maintaing distance from the host's scandal drama. 

According to Page Six, ex-husband of former GMA3 host, Andrew Shue"doesn't want a part of this. No one wants a part of their mess," an insider close to the couple told Page Six.

"He's very classy," the source said.

Previously, an insider close to the star said, "[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," adding that it would be "very surprising" if Shue, ever made a public statement regarding the affair between his estranged wife, and Holmes.

Meanwhile, one of the friends of the ex-couple revealed the most challenging aspect of the romance scandal was that "everyone loved Andrew."

"There's not anybody who doesn't like Andrew. He's a really nice person, and he's a good guy — so nice and so kind and generous."

The insider also told the gossip outlet, "friends aren't on board with T.J. and Amy," but Robach hasn't listened to the criticism.

The former GMA3 anchor pals expressed she possessed good intentions but admitted, "she follows her feelings and gets what she wants."

"One of her flaws: She falls in love with people — friends and men — and maybe she thinks a little too much on impulse. She's a bit impulsive," the source added.

Another insider defined the 49-year-old as "a survivor" who "feels it's her right to be happy," even though "Amy [allegedly] broke up a marriage and was friends with his wife."

Meanwhile, former soccer player's 26-year-old son, Nate, reportedly posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon saying, "Let's just move on," following the ousting of his stepmom from ABC.

