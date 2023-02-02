Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off

Millie Bobby Brown may already have decided what she would be doing after Netflix’s Stranger Things concludes.

According to GiantFreakinRobot, sources share that the Enola Holmes actress will be reprising her role in the spinoff series focussed on her character Eleven.

In Stranger Things, Brown rose to fame for the psychokinetic Eleven. While little is known of what will happen at the climax of the series, the spin-off of her character implies that she will survive whatever psychic battle she inevitably becomes locked in; given that her backstory has been pretty exhaustively explored in the series, a sequel seems to be in order.

Last year in February, Matt and Ross Duffer – The Duffer Brother who are the showrunners of the series – teased potential spinoff of the series.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” they said.

Moreover, in July, Netflix took to Twitter to announce that “The Duffer Brothers have formed Upside Down Pictures, a new production company through which they will develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix.”

Named after the show's alternate dimension, the production company was revealed to be working on a Duffer Brother original spin-off, but also “A new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things.”

The 18-year-old actress has not yet made any statement on the matter.