Thursday Feb 02 2023
Prince Harry opens up on 'cheating allegation' in an art exam

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Prince Harry has revealed that he was heartbroken over cheating allegation by a teacher on an art exam at Eton.

The Duke of Sussex has broken his silence on the personal turmoil he faced after a teacher made a cheating claim against the royal.

Meghan Markle's hubby also appeared making a dig at the Firm for not releasing a statement or allowing him to do a press conference denying the accusations.

Harry, in his autobiography Spare, shared the incident as he wrote: "I was accused of cheating."

He added: "An art teacher came forward with evidence of cheating, which turned out not to be evidence of cheating. It turned out to be nothing at all, and I was later cleared by the exam board. But the damage was done."

Harry added: "The accusation stuck. Brokenhearted, I wanted to release a statement, hold a press conference, tell the world: I did the work! I didn’t cheat!

"The Palace wouldn’t let me. In this, as in most things, the Palace stuck fast to the family motto: Never complain, never explain. Especially if the complainer was an eighteen-year-old boy. Thus I was forced to sit by and say nothing while the papers called me a cheat and a dummy every day."

