Prince Harry opens up on 'cheating allegation' in an art exam

Prince Harry has revealed that he was heartbroken over cheating allegation by a teacher on an art exam at Eton.



The Duke of Sussex has broken his silence on the personal turmoil he faced after a teacher made a cheating claim against the royal.

Meghan Markle's hubby also appeared making a dig at the Firm for not releasing a statement or allowing him to do a press conference denying the accusations.

Harry, in his autobiography Spare, shared the incident as he wrote: "I was accused of cheating."



He added: "An art teacher came forward with evidence of cheating, which turned out not to be evidence of cheating. It turned out to be nothing at all, and I was later cleared by the exam board. But the damage was done."

Harry added: "The accusation stuck. Brokenhearted, I wanted to release a statement, hold a press conference, tell the world: I did the work! I didn’t cheat!

"The Palace wouldn’t let me. In this, as in most things, the Palace stuck fast to the family motto: Never complain, never explain. Especially if the complainer was an eighteen-year-old boy. Thus I was forced to sit by and say nothing while the papers called me a cheat and a dummy every day."