Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday with a heartfelt video: 'Best year of my life with you'

Kylie Jenner is a dotting mother as she shared her joy over son Aire's first birthday, on social media.

On Thursday, February 2, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a video with multiple clips of her memories with her son Aire, on the occasion of his first birthday.

The video contained a compilation of different clips of Kylie and her daughter Stormi, with Aire.

Christina Perri's you are my sunshine played in the video.

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the post.

Kylie, 25, continued in her post, "you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

The Kardashians star has daughter Stormi, 5, and son AIRE with now ex Travis Scott.

