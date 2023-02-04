Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the series That 90s Show for another season.

Bonnie and Terry Turner, the show creator in a statement, said that "We here in Point Place are thrilled that we’re doing a second season. We’d like to thank all of the fans old and new for tuning in. We’re truly grateful."



"Going to Point Place last season was a real treat for all of us. We’re thrilled to return," they said.

The co-creator and executive producer of the show, Gregg Mettler about the renewal of the show, said “All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

Speaking to Distractify, the lead cast of the series Callie Haverda said her character would be more confident in season 2, "I think she’ll kind of move out of her comfort zone with the things that Gwen taught her and we’ll probably see her come back as a more confident person as more like, sure of herself."

"She’s probably done even more new experiences, met new people while she was gone. Yeah, I’m really excited to see what happens with her, when she comes back," she continued.

According to What’s new on Netflix, the majority of the cast of the show will return for the second season including Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan