Girl wins $48m lottery in first attempt

Juliette Lamour, 18, from Canada won C$48m.— Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

Juliette Lamour instantly sought the advice of a financial advisor, or "Dad", as she refers to him, after winning the lottery jackpot on her first attempt. The 18-year-old is the youngest Canadian to ever win such a significant prize after winning $35.8 million (C$48m).

While many teenagers who become rich overnight would lose control, Juliette plans to stay grounded, the BBC reported. The college student wants to complete her education and pursue a career as a doctor.

"I was crying, happy tears, of course," she said at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation on Friday as she celebrated her win, the BBC reported.

"I still can't believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!"

Before learning that a resident of her community had won the jackpot on January 7, Juliette of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, claimed to have completely forgotten about the lottery ticket.

A jingle began to play as soon as she opened a smartphone app to check her ticket, and the words "Big Winner" appeared across the screen.

"My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief," Juliette said, adding that he and everyone else were yelling.

Her mother insisted she stays at work to finish her shift against her boss's advice to go early.

The majority of the wealth, according to Juliette, would be "carefully" invested with the advice of her father, who is her money manager. It was actually her father's idea to purchase the Lotto 6/49 quick pick, so he has already given her the best piece of financial advice.

Without having to worry about grants or loans, Juliette intends to invest some of the money in order to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. In order to practice medicine and give back to her community, she plans to move back to northern Ontario.

However, Juliette does have some fun in mind as well. She said she plans to travel with her family and "start exploring", adding that she wished to "experience different countries" and study their culture as well as history.

"I want to ... try their food and listen to their language."



She also hopes to heed some of the counsel given to her by close ones. "Money does not define anyone," the young winner said.

