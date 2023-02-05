 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Two street criminals burnt alive after torture in North Karachi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Representational image of fire. — Geo/file
Representational image of fire. — Geo/file 
  • Men identified as Muhammad Imran, Nadir Hussain: Police
  • Alleged robbers had criminal record, police say.
  • Men were tortured before being burnt alive, said rescue officials. 

KARACHI: Residents of North Karachi's Sector L1 burned two men alive for reportedly fleeing after snatching valuables from a local on Friday.

Rescue sources said that the locals first tortured the two men and burned them afterwards. The street criminals died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.

SSP Central Maroof Usman said that the police reached the location as soon as they got the news of the incident. 

The two men have been identified as Muhammad Imran and Nadir Hussain.

According to the police, both of them had criminal record. Nadir Hussain was booked in multiple cases in district Korangi, Malir and Central while Imran was named in a case in District West, the police said.

Police told the press that the two street criminals were trying to flee after snatching valuables from a local named Jibran.

According to the police, Jibran shouted as the robbers tried to flee the locations. Shopkeepers near a rickshaw stand caught the men. 

The robbers tried to fire, but the bullet got stuck in the weapon. The citizens burnt the accused after torture and brought their bodies to the main road. Weapons, mobile phones and a motorcycles were recovered from them, the police said. 

More From Pakistan:

Guard 'rapes' bus hostess in moving vehicle en route to Vehari

Guard 'rapes' bus hostess in moving vehicle en route to Vehari
Nation in shock as 'armed men' rape girl in Islamabad park

Nation in shock as 'armed men' rape girl in Islamabad park
Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar
Karachi Wellness Festival — where mind meets soul

Karachi Wellness Festival — where mind meets soul
Sherry Rehman slams 'narcissist' Imran Khan for skipping APC

Sherry Rehman slams 'narcissist' Imran Khan for skipping APC
Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over police mosque bombing

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over police mosque bombing
Meet North Nazimabad's 'cool' Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar

Meet North Nazimabad's 'cool' Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar
Wikipedia ban in Pakistan: PTA's move invites criticism from Twitterati

Wikipedia ban in Pakistan: PTA's move invites criticism from Twitterati
Imran Khan asks supporters to gear up for 'Jail Bharo' movement

Imran Khan asks supporters to gear up for 'Jail Bharo' movement
Spy agencies 'expose' another Indian false flag operation

Spy agencies 'expose' another Indian false flag operation
Teacher's license proposal to be put before Sindh cabinet, says education minister

Teacher's license proposal to be put before Sindh cabinet, says education minister
Sheikh Rashid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Sheikh Rashid sent on 14-day judicial remand