Two street criminals burnt alive after torture in North Karachi

Representational image of fire. — Geo/file

KARACHI: Residents of North Karachi's Sector L1 burned two men alive for reportedly fleeing after snatching valuables from a local on Friday.

Rescue sources said that the locals first tortured the two men and burned them afterwards. The street criminals died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.

SSP Central Maroof Usman said that the police reached the location as soon as they got the news of the incident.

The two men have been identified as Muhammad Imran and Nadir Hussain.

According to the police, both of them had criminal record. Nadir Hussain was booked in multiple cases in district Korangi, Malir and Central while Imran was named in a case in District West, the police said.

Police told the press that the two street criminals were trying to flee after snatching valuables from a local named Jibran.

According to the police, Jibran shouted as the robbers tried to flee the locations. Shopkeepers near a rickshaw stand caught the men.

The robbers tried to fire, but the bullet got stuck in the weapon. The citizens burnt the accused after torture and brought their bodies to the main road. Weapons, mobile phones and a motorcycles were recovered from them, the police said.