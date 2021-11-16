 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Six injured after fire erupts at oil refinery in Karachi's Korangi

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

A representative image.
A representative image.

  • Fire breaks out while oil refinery workers repair underground line in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area. 
  • Blaze injures six labourers, who were shifted to Civil and Jinnah hospitals. 
  • Three fire-tenders extinguish fire. 

As many as six people received burn injuries after a fire erupted overnight in an underground line of an oil refinery in ​​Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi, Geo News reported Tuesday morning, citing rescue officials.

The blaze has now been brought under control.

Four of the injured with severe burns were shifted to Civil hospital's burns ward, while the two others were taken to Jinnah hospital, rescue officials said.

Workers of the oil refinery located in Mehran Town Sector 15 in Korangi were repairing an underground line leakage. While they were doing the repairs, a spark triggered a fire that broke out with a blast during excavation work. 

The fire injured the driver of the excavator, security guard of the private company and two labourers. Two others also sustained slight injuries.

Three fire tenders, two of them from the KMC, took part in fire extinguishing exercise.

