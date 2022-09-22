 
world
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Man sets 75-year-old mother ablaze for refusing to give money for liquor

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Representational image of fire.  — Unsplash
Representational image of fire.  — Unsplash 

  • Police say 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital for medical assistance immediately. 
  • Victim sustains burns up to 70%, say police. 
  • Police take son named Manoj into custody. 

In a horrific incident, an Indian man set his mother on fire after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. 

The police said that the 75-year-old woman was set ablaze by her son. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the site and transferred the woman to a hospital for medical assistance. 

According to the hospital administration, the victim — identified as Thalekkattil Veettil Sreemati — has sustained burns up to 70%, reported the Times of India

Police have taken her son named Manoj into custody. The police said that the son used to physically hurt his mother frequently, asking for money to buy liquor. 

However, he burned her on September 21 by putting kerosene oil on her. 

More From World:

Man discovers fiancée was married after giving her AED350,000 for wedding

Man discovers fiancée was married after giving her AED350,000 for wedding
Meet the richest 19-year-old in India

Meet the richest 19-year-old in India
As unrest grows, Iran restricts access to Instagram, WhatsApp

As unrest grows, Iran restricts access to Instagram, WhatsApp
Europe's vegetable farmers warn of shortages as energy crisis bites

Europe's vegetable farmers warn of shortages as energy crisis bites
Iranian protesters torch police stations as unrest over woman's death spreads

Iranian protesters torch police stations as unrest over woman's death spreads
In pictures: Russians protest against military call-up

In pictures: Russians protest against military call-up
US lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan

US lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan
About 200 pilot whales perish on Australian beach

About 200 pilot whales perish on Australian beach
Imagery shows North Korea may soon launch new missile submarine

Imagery shows North Korea may soon launch new missile submarine
Iran, US clash at UN on nuclear deal, human rights issues

Iran, US clash at UN on nuclear deal, human rights issues
S Korea, Japan hold first bilateral talks since 2019, seek stronger ties

S Korea, Japan hold first bilateral talks since 2019, seek stronger ties
UN showdown looms as Ukraine calls for Russia to be stripped of veto rights

UN showdown looms as Ukraine calls for Russia to be stripped of veto rights

Latest

view all