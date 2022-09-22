Man sets 75-year-old mother ablaze for refusing to give money for liquor

Representational image of fire. — Unsplash

In a horrific incident, an Indian man set his mother on fire after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

The police said that the 75-year-old woman was set ablaze by her son. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the site and transferred the woman to a hospital for medical assistance.

According to the hospital administration, the victim — identified as Thalekkattil Veettil Sreemati — has sustained burns up to 70%, reported the Times of India.

Police have taken her son named Manoj into custody. The police said that the son used to physically hurt his mother frequently, asking for money to buy liquor.

However, he burned her on September 21 by putting kerosene oil on her.