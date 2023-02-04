Rachel Lindsay praises Ashton Kutcher for finding her husband Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay recently opened up on how Ashton Kutcher had helped her find her husband Bryan Abasolo on The Bachelorette in 2017.



While interviewing Reese Witherspoon and Kutcher about their movie Your Place or Mine for Extra, Lindsay mentioned how Kutcher pointed her in the direction of her final rose recipient in the show.

In 2017’s season of The Bachelorette, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis visited the set to host a “group date”.

At the time, Kutcher also offered some dating advice that had helped her maintain her marriage.

“He told me to talk to him about love languages and read the book Sapiens,” said Lindsay.

She continued, “I remember all this advice and it worked. We've been married three and a half years.”

Kutcher also chimed in and recalled, “I was like ‘none of these’, and You know why? Because they were all more interested in beating each other.”

In the end, Lindsay added, “I'm indebted to him and Mila.”