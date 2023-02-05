 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

file footage

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly sympathised with the late Princess Diana once she got married to King Charles and had to deal with his temper and punctuality.

In her book, The Palace Papers, royal expert and Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown claimed that King Charles ‘regimented schedule’ was so strict that Camilla, who he married in 2005, felt she couldn’t keep up.

Writing about Queen Camilla’s early life as a working royal in the 2000s following her marriage to Charles, Brown said: “The prince's routine was relentless.”

“Punctuality had never been Camilla's strong suit, but Charles expected her to be ready for engagements at his own regimented pace. When she asked where they were going, he would snap: 'Haven't you read the brief?’” Brown further shared.

She then quoted a friend of the new Queen Consort, writing: “One of Camilla's friends at that time told me that she had even started to feel some empathy with Diana's manifold discontents.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla tied the knot in 2005 following a decades-long affair that served as the catalyst in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Diana. 

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’
Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’
Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire

Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire
BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again
BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer

BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer
BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?
Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons
Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’