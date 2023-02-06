Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’

 
Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for 'All Too Well' video

Taylor Swift made history yet again at the Grammy Awards after winning Best Music Video nod for her romantic drama, All Too Well: The Short Film, on Sunday evening.

The Midnights singer, 33, took to her Twitter handle to express her excitement and gratitude for winning the huge honor.

Swift tweeted, “I can’t put into words what this means to me. For The Recording Academy and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away,' she wrote.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker went on to thank her writing, “fans who willed this to happen.”

Swift was not present to accept the trophy during a pre-televised portion of the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, her video co-producer, Saul Germaine made a speech.

“It was an incredible honor to tell this story with you,” he said of working with her as well as the short film's stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The latest victory marks Swift's 12th Grammy Award, after earning 46 nods through her career.

