Pervez Musharraf's mortal remains to reach Karachi tonight

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf photographed during the playing of Pakistan's national anthem at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on November 27, 2007. — Reuters

The departure of the body of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan has been further delayed.

Earlier today, the mortal remains were given Ghusl (ritual washing and shrouding of deceased ahead of burial) in Sonapur, Dubai.

According to aviation authorities, a special flight was to depart from Dubai at 8:30pm (Pakistan time) and will land at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi at 10:15pm.

It had been reported earlier that the body of the deceased was to be flown to Pakistan at 11:30am (Pakistan time) on Monday. However, diplomatic sources later said that there had been a delay and the special jet would leave for Pakistan at 7pm.

The body is being repatriated from Dubai to Karachi by a special plane, which took off from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport. The former president’s wife, Sohba Musharraf, and their children would also be on the plane.

Aircraft A319 was assigned the task of bringing the last remains of the ex-army chief and the aircraft had been given “special flight” status.

The bereaved family formally approached Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai on Sunday, seeking permission to shift the mortal remains of Musharraf to his homeland.



It is pertinent to mention here that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

The sources have also intimated that the funeral prayer of the former president will be offered tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:45pm at the Polo Ground in Malir Cantt, Karachi.

It should be noted that General (retd) Musharraf passed away in Dubai yesterday, where he had been under treatment at the American Hospital in Dubai for a long time.

Not long after, Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for shifting the mortal remains of Musharraf to Pakistan.

Moreover, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also confirmed that the FO was facilitating the transportation of the mortal remains of the ex-COAS.