Lizzo delivers powerful speech after receiving Record of the Year award at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo has recently received the Record of the Year award at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday.



During her acceptance speech, Lizzo revealed that she and Adele “were having a good time just enjoying” themselves, rooting for their friends.

“This is an amazing night, this is so unexpected,” said the singer during her acceptance speech.

Lizzo also dedicated her award to the late Prince, stating, “When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. I was like, ‘I don't care if my positivity bothers you — what's wrong with you?’”

“Positive and feel good music wasn't mainstream at that point and I felt very misunderstood,” remarked the 34-year-old.

The songstress continued, “I felt on the outside looking in, but I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place. So, I had to be that change to be a better place.”

“And now, I look around and there's all these songs about loving our body and being comfortable in our skin and feeling good and I'm just so proud to be a part of it!” mentioned Lizzo.

In the end, the singer added, “Just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will find people, attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”