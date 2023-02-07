 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor gets surprise visit from son Riley at ‘Australian Idol’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Meghan Trainor gets surprise visit from son Riley at ‘Australian Idol’
Meghan Trainor gets surprise visit from son Riley at ‘Australian Idol’

Meghan Trainor’s son surprised mom at work as appears as a judge on Australian Idol.

Trainor shared a clip of the interaction on her Instagram on Monday, February 6th, 2023. In the video, Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara accompanied their two-year-old Riley onto the stage as everyone was delighted to see the two.

“I’m gonna sing the ABCs,” said Sabara in a falsetto on Riley's behalf, shaking the boy’s arms playfully over his head.

“If he’s gonna sing, I want to play with him,” promptly stated judge Harry Connick Jr., getting up and seating himself at the piano on stage.

Connick Jr. burst out into a rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the keys, to which Trainor and her husband chanted the familiar lyrics along, as Riley merely gave a confused look.

"Hi, baby," Trainor, 29, cooed at the end, waving. Sabara lifted him up to the judges’ stand, as the toddler got a hug from his mom.

Riley was handed the famous Golden Ticket, but didn't seem impressed. He examined it, then threw it to the ground, eliciting uproarious laughter from the panel.

"He's too good for this show," Trainor quipped. "It's a no from him!"

In the caption of her post, she wrote: "The easiest 'yes' all season."

Earlier On Monday, January 30th, 2023, the All About That Bass singer revealed to People Magazine that she and Sabara are expecting their second child. She later made the announcement on her Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Adele seemingly walks out after Harry Styles' Grammy win, internet reacts

Adele seemingly walks out after Harry Styles' Grammy win, internet reacts
Ben Affleck bland and boring expressions at 2023 Grammys explained

Ben Affleck bland and boring expressions at 2023 Grammys explained
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a fast-food chain sued her when she was 5

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a fast-food chain sued her when she was 5
Questlove reveals Will Smith was supposed to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Questlove reveals Will Smith was supposed to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Jennifer Lopez covers up for snapping at Ben Affleck with loved-up post

Jennifer Lopez covers up for snapping at Ben Affleck with loved-up post
Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip

Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip
Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle warned she doesn’t ‘necessarily have huge fanclub’

Meghan Markle warned she doesn’t ‘necessarily have huge fanclub’
BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal

BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal
BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'

BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'
Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced

Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gets engaged to long-time boyfriend

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gets engaged to long-time boyfriend