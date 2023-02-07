Meghan Trainor gets surprise visit from son Riley at ‘Australian Idol’

Meghan Trainor’s son surprised mom at work as appears as a judge on Australian Idol.

Trainor shared a clip of the interaction on her Instagram on Monday, February 6th, 2023. In the video, Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara accompanied their two-year-old Riley onto the stage as everyone was delighted to see the two.

“I’m gonna sing the ABCs,” said Sabara in a falsetto on Riley's behalf, shaking the boy’s arms playfully over his head.

“If he’s gonna sing, I want to play with him,” promptly stated judge Harry Connick Jr., getting up and seating himself at the piano on stage.

Connick Jr. burst out into a rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the keys, to which Trainor and her husband chanted the familiar lyrics along, as Riley merely gave a confused look.

"Hi, baby," Trainor, 29, cooed at the end, waving. Sabara lifted him up to the judges’ stand, as the toddler got a hug from his mom.

Riley was handed the famous Golden Ticket, but didn't seem impressed. He examined it, then threw it to the ground, eliciting uproarious laughter from the panel.

"He's too good for this show," Trainor quipped. "It's a no from him!"

In the caption of her post, she wrote: "The easiest 'yes' all season."

Earlier On Monday, January 30th, 2023, the All About That Bass singer revealed to People Magazine that she and Sabara are expecting their second child. She later made the announcement on her Instagram.

