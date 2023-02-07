Harry Styles 2023 Grammys performance had technical glitch: reveals dancer

Harry Styles performance at 2023 Grammys was disturbed by the last minute change in spinning the direction of turnrables.

The Harry's House hitmaker took home the trophy for best pop vocal album of the year at 2023 Grammys on Sunday night.

Styles, 28, during his performance of his hit As It Was from the album Harry’s House, things went awry on the technical end.

The Don't Worry Darlings actor did not compain but his dancers revealed on social platforms that the performance almost ended in disaster.

Featuring Styles and his dancers team were supposed to perform on a staging with a spinning turntable, but the direction of the spin was changed from what had been rehearsed.

“The moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, the turntable started spinning in reverse," dancer Brandon Mathis revealed on Instagram.

"Backward. Freaking all of us out on live television. And there was nothing we could do to stop it. So after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly going this way, the moment it’s time to perform, it starts going [the other] way."

"And in real-time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism" he added.

Another dancer, Dexter, posted on TikTok that they practiced going counterclockwise “loads of times” until “it was spotless and beautiful."

The dancers tried to get the turntable technician’s attention, but nothing was done.

“Luckily, we worked together and did our best and got to one cool formation in time for the overhead shot but had to kind of change the rest, and Harry did his best to be able to walk in reverse and everything while he was singing.”