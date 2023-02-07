 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Late Queen’s beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since she died there

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite royal residence, Balmoral Castle, is set to reopen for the first time since her death
Late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite royal residence, Balmoral Castle, is set to reopen for the first time since her death

Late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite royal residence, Balmoral Castle, is set to reopen fully for public for the first time since the monarch died there on September 8, 2022.

According to The Daily Mail, the Balmoral Castle and Estate in Scotland is scheduled to open for royal fans in April this year, with tickets already up for sale.

Balmoral, the Royal Family’s famed Scottish residence, has long been revered as late Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved spots in her kingdom; she routinely spent her summers in the Scottish highlands, and even chose to retire there in her last days.

The grounds of the secluded castle, located off the River Dee in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, will reopen from April 1, with tickets providing access to the royal ballroom, the castle grounds, and exhibitions.

In the 2016 documentary, Our Queen At Ninety, the late monarch’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie described Balmoral as the most ‘beautiful place on Earth’.

“I think Granny is most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands,” Eugenie also shared at the time. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles' connections with Grammys producer spark speculations after top win

Harry Styles' connections with Grammys producer spark speculations after top win
'Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard garners fans praises on directorial debut

'Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard garners fans praises on directorial debut
K-Pop girl group Billlie to make comeback with mini-album this March: report

K-Pop girl group Billlie to make comeback with mini-album this March: report

Offset calls Quavo brawl reports fake at Grammy backstage

Offset calls Quavo brawl reports fake at Grammy backstage
Ex-Kpop Idol Seungri to be released from prison on Feb 11

Ex-Kpop Idol Seungri to be released from prison on Feb 11
Miley Cyrus becomes most streamed artist on Spotify week charts

Miley Cyrus becomes most streamed artist on Spotify week charts
Piers Morgan sparks fury after shaming Madonna for her racy Grammys outfit

Piers Morgan sparks fury after shaming Madonna for her racy Grammys outfit

Prince Harry ‘objects’ to royal titles being ‘forcibly stripped’: Expert

Prince Harry ‘objects’ to royal titles being ‘forcibly stripped’: Expert
'Cruel Intentions' steamy scene engages massive crowd during shooting

'Cruel Intentions' steamy scene engages massive crowd during shooting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert
Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it

Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it
Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift