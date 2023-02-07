 
world
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Reuters

Iran reveals an 'underground air force base'

By
Reuters

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

A Fighter aircraft is seen at the first underground air force base, called Eagle 44 at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on February 7, 2023.— Reuters
DUBAI: Iran on Tuesday revealed an underground air force base, called "Eagle 44" and the first of its kind large enough to house fighter jets, the official IRNA news agency said.

The "Eagle 44" base is capable of storing and operating fighter jets and drones, IRNA said. The report did not elaborate on the location of the base.

IRNA said it was one of the country's most important air force bases, built deep underground, housing fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

In May, Iran's army gave details about another underground base, which houses drones, as the country seeks to protect military assets from potential air strikes by regional arch-foe Israel.

"Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many air force bases including Eagle 44," Iran's armed forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri told state TV.

