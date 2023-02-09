Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

Ben Affleck does not care what the internet has to say about his or his expressions during 2023 Grammys as he was only there to support Jennifer Lopez.

The Marry Me actor was aware of the memes about Affleck during the awards ceremony and she even showed it to him, however, he wasn’t much impressed.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that despite knowing his bored expressions have sparked a meme fest on Twitter, Affleck did not try to change them.

"Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating," the source shared. "She had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off.”

“He is not fazed by what the internet has to say about him,” the insider added.

As for them as a couple, the source said Lopez and Affleck “are not paying too much attention to them” but “Jen actually thinks some of the memes are funny."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck became the talk of the town after the Argo star was captured looking uninterested and bored at the awards function.

To top it off, Lopez seemingly snapped at her husband when he whispered something into her ear and quickly changed her expressions when she noticed they were being filmed.

The duo even sparked rumours that their marriage is in trouble because of Affleck's rigid and miserable expressions but the speculations were turned down by an insider claiming that the couple had fun at the event.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," a source said.

"He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self,” the insider added. "Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from."

"Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."