 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report
Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report

Magic Mike 3 director Steven Soderbergh has recently denied reports claiming that Thandine Newton was fired over fight with co-star Channing Tatum.

Earlier, PageSix and The Sun reported that a “vicious row” broke out between Tatum and Newton over the Will Smith Oscars slap last year.

To clear things up, Soderbergh shared that “none of the headlines” he saw about Newton’s exit were accurate.

“Nothing I ever saw was accurate, and there’s really no upside for anybody involved in litigating this or excavating it, because I consider it private,” said Soderbergh in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

He continued, “Everything I saw publicly was wrong. It was just… I don’t think anybody sees any benefit in running through this publicly. It becomes something you can’t control.”

“Right now, to keep it private means all of us can control it, and I think that’s where it should sit for the time being,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read

Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read
Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser

Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser
Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident

Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident
YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit

YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit
YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels

YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels
Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama

Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama
Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler

Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler
Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100

Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100
Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'

Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'
Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4
Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set

Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set
South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations