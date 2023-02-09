Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report

Magic Mike 3 director Steven Soderbergh has recently denied reports claiming that Thandine Newton was fired over fight with co-star Channing Tatum.



Earlier, PageSix and The Sun reported that a “vicious row” broke out between Tatum and Newton over the Will Smith Oscars slap last year.

To clear things up, Soderbergh shared that “none of the headlines” he saw about Newton’s exit were accurate.

“Nothing I ever saw was accurate, and there’s really no upside for anybody involved in litigating this or excavating it, because I consider it private,” said Soderbergh in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

He continued, “Everything I saw publicly was wrong. It was just… I don’t think anybody sees any benefit in running through this publicly. It becomes something you can’t control.”

“Right now, to keep it private means all of us can control it, and I think that’s where it should sit for the time being,” he added.