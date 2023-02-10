 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report
Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report

Shakira is set to spill all the details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in a tell-all interview as per recent report.

As reported by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka hitmaker will reveal what went on behind closed door months after parting ways with former Barcelona star.

This comes just days after Shakira released a song in collaboration with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, dissing Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

In the song, the singer seemingly referred to the 23-year-old PR student as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal dig at her former partner, the Columbian singer says in the track, “A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Shakira has placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Gerard’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu’s pad.

More From Entertainment:

BTS agency joins battle for South Korea’s SM with tender offer

BTS agency joins battle for South Korea’s SM with tender offer
Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday

Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?
‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next film

‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next film
Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps

Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps
Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid

Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid
Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’ since he has ‘similar traits’

Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’ since he has ‘similar traits’
Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’

Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’
Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’

Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall
Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash

Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash